The junior class of George Mason High School runs a variety show in the fall and again in the spring, showcasing a wide array of the students’ talents. Plan to come on Thursday or Friday night at 7 p.m. to the George Mason High School (7124 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church) Auditorium to witness the students’ talents for yourself. Student tickets are $5, adults $7. Proceeds help defray costs of next year’s Jr./Sr. Prom.

