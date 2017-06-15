Opportunity to Host Exchange Student

Are you interested in hosting a Chilean student or teacher in September? A la Carte Travel is coordinating an exchange program from September 9 – 22 in Falls Church and is seeking families to welcome 21 students and 2 teachers from Trewhela’s British School in Santiago, Chile into their homes and families. Hosting an exchange student is a great way to make new friends, share favorite places and activities and learn the Spanish language all at the same time. If you are interested in hosting, visit fccps.org for more information.

