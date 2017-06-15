Washington Sinfonietta Performs on June 17

The Washington Sinfonietta will be performing their final concert of the season on Saturday, June 17 at the Falls Church Episcopal (115 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church) at 7:30 p.m. The Washington Sinfonietta is a chamber orchestra comprised of 50 professional caliber musicians led by acclaimed conductor Joel Lazar.

The concert’s program features Beethoven’s “Piano Concerto No. 4,” Mozart’s “Overture to La Clemenza di Tito” and Haydn’s “Symphony No. 102.” The Washington Sinfonietta will be performing alongside internationally acclaimed pianist, Carlos César Rodriguez, as the guest soloist. Rodriguez has been lauded as a versatile pianist with a mastery of Mozart and other romantic works.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors and free to those who are 18 and under. A reception will follow the concert. For more information and discounted tickets, visit Washington-Sinfonietta.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments