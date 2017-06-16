3-Month Construction Project Underway Near Cavalier Trail Park

A construction project to address poor drainage among other issues is underway this week at the end of W. Westmoreland Rd. in the City of Falls Church and will last for about three months. During the duration of work, the playground at Cavalier Trail Park located at 200 W. Westmoreland will be closed but the trail and basketball and tennis courts will remain open.

According to a press release from the City, the goals of the construction project are to correct poor drainage, replace aging stormwater infrastructure, improve water quality in Tripp’s Run and add an ADA-compliant parking spot for the park. Several trees will be removed during the project and portions of the road will be dug up and repaved.

The City says residents can expect noise, dust and limited on-street parking during the work which will take place from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday (with possible special exceptions) as per City code.

Utilities Unlimited is the contractor in charge of the construction project which is being managed by Jason Widstrom, the City’s civil engineer from the Department of Public Works.

