Final Call For Volunteers for All-Night Grad Celebration

Multiple volunteers are still needed to help ensure a fun and safe night for George Mason High School’s newest graduates on the night of their graduation. Anyone is welcome to sign up for tasks such as “Prizes” and the all important “Security.” Your help is essential for the positions required by the Fire Marshal – the event cannot happen without you. Many shifts are only 2-3 hours long. The All-Night Graduation Celebration runs from 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21 to 5 a.m. the following morning.

