McLean Community Players New Show Opens July 14

The “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” which opens July 14 and runs weekends through July 30 is at Community Building Ballroom at Vinson Hall (1735 Kirby Rd., McLean). Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” has charmed audiences across the country with its wit and humor. It features a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a fresh and vibrant score by William Finn. Directors Kevin and Pamela McCormack lead the cast and crew; Annie O’Neill Galvin and Diane Sams are producing this show.

Set at the Putnam County Middle School, the 25th Annual Spelling Bee has attracted a quirky group of six graders (played by adult actors). Each of these awkward adolescents has different reasons for wanting to win. As they work their way through the challenges of the opening rounds, they find a sense of belonging and purpose. At each performance, four audience members will be invited to participate as spellers, which can be expected to add to the comedy.

Performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23 – $25 and are available at McLeanPlayers.org, through Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006 and at the door. Group rates are available. See MCP’s website for a map and parking information. With adult situations, this show is most suitable for ages 13 and older. Audio description for the visually-impaired will be offered by the Metropolitan Washington Ear at the matinee performance on Sunday, July 23. See the Accessibility page at McLeanPlayers.org for more information.

