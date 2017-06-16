Pick Up Medication Before the School Year Ends

The Falls Church City Public Schools’ Health Aides ask that all medication stored in the Health Rooms be picked up no later than the student dismissal time on the last day of school, next Thursday, June 22. It is school policy that medications be picked up by the parent or guardian. Medication cannot be sent home with students. However, with parent or guardian permission, a high school student may transport over-the-counter medications to and from the school health room. Medication left in the health room after the end of the school year will be discarded.

If you have any questions, please contact your School Health Aide or the Public Health Nurse: George Mason High School – Kelly Miceli, micelik@fccps.org; Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School – Michelle Young, youngm1@fccps.org; Thomas Jefferson Elementary School – Sue Belston, beltsons@fccps.org; Mount Daniel School – Karen Schools, schoolsk@fccps.org; Jessie Thackrey Preschool – Rachel Hamberger, rhamberger@fccps.org; or Public Health Nurse – Aimee Simons, simonsa@fccps.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments