Plein Air Festival Winners Strut Their Stuff

“Scenes in the City” Plein Air Festival winners were revealed at the Farmer’s Market on Saturday, June 10. The winning works are (from left to right): Don Beyer Volvo-Kia Plein Air Prize – “Farmhouse at Cherry Hill,” by Michael McSorley (not pictured); The Young Group Artist Choice Award – “Cherry Hill in the Evening,” by Alexia Scott; Tori McKinney Rock Star Realtor Prize – “The Bike Club – St. Francis,” by Christina Girardi; The People’s Choice Award – “St James Catholic Church,” by Rajendra KC; The Kensington Prize – “Falls Church Episcopal,” by Caitlyn Hillyard; and The Artists Choice Award – “Front Porch on Broad,” by Mary Jennings (Photo: Barb Cram)

