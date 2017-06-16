Youth Wrestler Stands Above Rest in D.C. Metro Area

Felix Chang (left) became the first athlete to win national championships in both submission and grappling after taking first place in the Northeast Nationals submission grappling tournament at Mennen Arena in Hanover, New Jersey this past weekend. Chang last won this competition in 2014 and has now won 14 national championships since he started competing at age 5, more than any other youth wrestler in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area in that same span. (Photo: Doug Kline)

