F.C.-McLean Children’s Center Hailed as ‘One of the Best’ Nonprofits

The Falls Church-McLean Children’s Center was named “One of the Best” nonprofits by the Catalogue for Philanthropy. The Center’s mission is to provide a comprehensive, high-quality early childhood education designed to give all children, regardless of their family’s financial resources, a strong foundation on which to build the rest of their lives.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, the Center serves 75 children from low- and moderate-income, working families in its full-time, year-round early education program.

