Crime Report: An Abduction, Credit Card Fraud & 6 More Hit & Runs

A 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on Gundry Dr. in the City of Falls Church last Thursday and charged with abduction and kidnapping, grand larceny and assault and battery, according to the latest Falls Church Crime report.

In other crime, there were four larcenies reported (two from cars), two reports of credit card fraud last Tuesday on W. Broad St., three arrests for public drunkeness and another six hit-and-run incidents.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: June 12 – 18, 2017

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle, 600 blk Hillwood Ave, between 6 PM on June 9 and 8:45 PM on June 12, an item of value was taken from an unlocked vehicle.

Hit and Run, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, (Eden Center parking lot), between 10 PM on June 11 and 3:30 PM on June 12, a vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Hit and Run, 600 blk Fulton St, June 12, between 9 AM and 3:30 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Smoking Violation, 6763 Wilson Blvd, #9 (Café Tien), June 12 at 7:16 PM, a male, 63, of Falls Church, VA, was issued a summons for smoking in a restaurant.

Drunk in Public, Urinating in Public, 200 blk W Broad St, June 13, 10 AM, a male, 61, of Fairfax, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public and Urinating in Public.

Hit and Run, 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, (Eden Center parking lot), June 13, between 9 and 11:52 AM, a parked vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Larceny – Theft from Motor Vehicle, 6763 Wilson Blvd, (Eden Center), June 12, 6 PM, items of value were taken from a vehicle.

Credit Card Fraud, 900 blk W Broad St, June 13, a report of credit card fraud was taken.

Credit Card Fraud, 1100 blk W Broad St, June 13, a report of credit card fraud was made.

Smoking Violation, 6795 Wilson Blvd, #2 (Café Gio), June 13 at 7:21PM, a male, 43, of Annandale, VA, was issued a summons for smoking in a restaurant.

Hit and Run, 1000 blk Lincoln Ave, between 4:30 PM June 13 and 8:30 AM June 14, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 132 W Broad St (Dogwood Tavern), an IPhone was left unattended June 11, and could not be located.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 1000 blk Seaton Ln, between 3:00 PM, Sunday, June 13, and 8:00 PM, June 14, numerous pieces of commercial grade lawn equipment were taken from an unlocked shed.

Kidnapping/Assault/Larceny, 300 blk Gundry Dr, June 15, a juvenile, 17, of Falls Church, who was known to the victim, was charged with Abduction and Kidnapping, Assault and Batter and Grand Larceny.

Hit and Run, 132 W. Broad St (Dogwood Tavern), between 5 and 9:30 PM on June 17, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Hit and Run, 110 N West St (7-11), June 17, 4:05 PM, a silver Ford F150 struck an unoccupied vehicle and left the scene.

Driving While Intoxicated, 306 Hillwood Ave (Lesly Restaurant Bar & Grill), June 18, 2 AM, officer conducting an area check arrested a male, 27, of Fairfax, for Driving While Intoxicated.

Drunk in Public, 100 blk E Broad St, June 18, 11:45 AM, a male, 36, of Woodbridge, was arrested for being Drunk in Public and Drinking Alcohol in Public. A male, 33, of Alexandria, VA, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

OTHER ARRESTS

A male, 38, of Annandale, VA was arrested June 12 by Farmville, VA police on a Capias issued by the Falls Church General District Court. Underlying charge was Driving While Intoxicated.

A male, 25, of the City of Falls Church, was arrested June 13 on a Capias from Falls Church. Underlying charge was Assault and Batter.

A male, 46, of Bristow, VA was arrested June 13, by Fredericksburg, VA police on an outstanding Falls Church warrant for Fail to Return Rental Vehicle.

