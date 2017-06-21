Locker Room to Host Next F.C. Chamber Networking Mixer

By Sally Cole

The Locker Room Sports Bar and Grill is hosting a networking mixer for the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, the Greater McLean Chamber of Commerce, and the Vienna Business Association on Tuesday, June 27 from 5:30 – 7 p.m. The event is free and open to members of the three business organizations, prospective members, and friends of the business community. Refreshments will be served.

The Locker Room is located at 502 W. Broad Street in Falls Church. For more information, visit www.FallsChurchChamber.org.

