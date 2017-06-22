You are here: Home » Around F.C. » Contact Administration If Leaving School System

Contact Administration If Leaving School System

June 22, 2017 1:20 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

If your family is not returning to Falls Church City’s schools for any reason next year, please notify your respective school registrar and request the proper withdrawal form. Jessie Thackrey Preschool – Rachel Hamberger, HambergerR@fccps.org; Mt. Daniel School – Sue Smiley, SmileyS@fccps.org; Thomas Jefferson Elementary School – Debra Newman, NewmanD@fccps.org; Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School – Karina Avila, AvilaK@fccps.org; George Mason High School – Beth Ann Bird, BirdB@fccps.org.

