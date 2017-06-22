Contact Administration If Leaving School System
If your family is not returning to Falls Church City’s schools for any reason next year, please notify your respective school registrar and request the proper withdrawal form. Jessie Thackrey Preschool – Rachel Hamberger, HambergerR@fccps.org; Mt. Daniel School – Sue Smiley, SmileyS@fccps.org; Thomas Jefferson Elementary School – Debra Newman, NewmanD@fccps.org; Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School – Karina Avila, AvilaK@fccps.org; George Mason High School – Beth Ann Bird, BirdB@fccps.org.