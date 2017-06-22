FBI Seeks Public Assistance in Search for Serial Bank Robber

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is requesting the public’s aid in the organization’s manhunt for the “American League Bandit,” a serial bank robber who has orchestrated a string of one-man heists – including an attempted Falls Church bank robbery – since last November.

The FBI is offering up to $5,000 in reward for helping with the identification, arrest and conviction of the robber. Anyone with information should direct their calls to either the Bureau’s Washington Field Office (202-278-2000) or the Bureau’s Baltimore Field Office (410-265-8080) as soon as possible. Outside of the Bureau’s Field Office phone lines, tips can be submitted to the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or can be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov

The suspect has hit 12 different banks since beginning his spree last fall, including successful robberies at local banks including the Wells Fargo on Maple Ave. in Vienna on Jun. 6 and the M&T Bank on Fairfax Blvd., in Fairfax on Jun. 15. Back in March, the suspect attempted to rob the SunTrust Bank on W. Broad St., in Falls Church, but left establishment before receiving any cash. Each time the suspect initiates a heist, he enters the bank and approaches a teller, implies he is in possession of a weapon and attempts to coerce the teller to hand over undisclosed amounts of money before leaving the area on foot.

The suspect is described as six foot tall black male with a large build, dark complexion and between 30 – 40 years of age. He has salt and pepper facial hair, wears dark clothing, sunglasses and a black or navy baseball cap with either the Baltimore Orioles or New York Yankees logos on them as well as a sticker on the brim of the hat.

