Free History Seminar at Patrick Henry Library

Local historian Jim Lewis presents the comprehensive history of the Fairfax and Loudoun County boundary as a part of “Fairfax 275: History of the Fairfax and Loudoun Boundary” that will include direct references to the Civil War at the Patrick Henry Library (101 Maple Ave. East, Vienna) on Thursday, June 22 from 7:30 – 9 p.m. An additional portion of the seminar will be about J.E.B. Stuart’s journey through the Union North and eventually to the Battle of Gettysburg. The event is co-sponsored Historic Vienna Inc. Adults.

