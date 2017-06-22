Henderson’s GIVE Day a Smashing Success

Giving back as a part of Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School’s GIVE Day are the MEH GIVE Day Ambassadors, who are seen here packaging one of 20,000 meals to be sent to hungry children around the world in partnership with Rise Against Hunger. The 50-plus students were guided by Henderson 6th grade social studies teacher Brooke Brown and received widespread support from parents, teachers, neighbors and the school’s Parent Teacher Association. Special thanks are extended to “day of” parent volunteers. (Photo: Carol Sly)

