Mah Jongg For Beginners at Temple Rodef Shalom

Temple Rodef Shalom (Temple Rodef Shalom (2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church) will host a three-part Mah Jongg class for beginners. Classes will be held on three consecutive Mondays – July 10, 17 and 24 from 1 – 4 p.m. Register only if you are prepared to play at least once a week the first few months and able to attend all classes. Send check made out to the Women of Temple Rodef Shalom to Marion Jacknow, (8110 Timber Valley Ct., Dunn Loring VA 22027) for $85 which includes a needed Mah Jongg card to participate in class lessons. Please include your email address, home address and phone number when submitting your payment. For more information contact Marion at mjacknow@aol.com or 703-698-8702.

