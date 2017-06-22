Mason Alumni Move Up The Career Ladder

Two George Mason Alumni are moving on to bigger and better things after taking major steps in their respective careers this past week. Class of 1999’s Morgan Burfield Long (left) was appointed as a juvenile court judge in Multonomah County located in Portland, Oregon. Judge Long received her Juris Doctor at Lewis and Clark Law School in Portland and has also been active in Native American Tribunal courts.

Class of 2003’s Marie Stoner successfully defended her dissertation for a PhD in Epidemiology at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. Stoner will spend another year at Chapel Hill completing her Post-Doctoral Fellowship by researching girls’ health in South Africa (Photos: Courtesy Anne Norloff/Ben Stoner)

