PIFF the Magic Dragon At Arlington Drafthouse

PIFF the Magic Dragon from NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” will be performing live at the Arlington Drafthouse on July 13 – 15. He is the star of British television program “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” and audiences will be treated to his comedic stylings while in his trademark dragon suit.

PIFF’s shows are geared for ages 13 & up, but his Saturday, July 14 4 p.m. show will be family-friendly. For more information, contact Colleen Godbout at 571-228-5935 or at Colleen@ArlingtonDrafthouse.com

