Theme Winner Announced for Future Gala & Auction

Congratulations are extended to Stacey Nahrwold for submitting the winning Falls Church Education Foundation (FCEF) Gala & Auction theme for 2018. As a part of her reward, she and her guest receive free admission to the event set to be held next May. Don’t forget to mark your calendar for the 14th Annual Gala & Auction, “Lights, Camera, Action,” scheduled for Friday, May 18, 2018 at the Washington Golf & Country Club. To join the planning committee, donate auction items or become a sponsor, contact Debbie Hiscott at 703-248-5607 or e-mail her at dhiscott@fcedf.org. FCEF also wants to thank everyone who submitted theme ideas as a part of the committee’s selection process.

