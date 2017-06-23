“Dear Editor” Contest Winners Receive Recognition

“Dear Editor” Contest winners were awarded by Executive Director of the Tinner Hill Heritage Foundation, Edwin Henderson at the Kensington on Thursday, June 8. First place was awarded to Ava Reimer (third from left) and second place was awarded to Nicole Bloomgarden (second from left) and the two were accompanied by their families. Now in its 20th year, The “Dear Editor” Contest is an editorial writing contest centered around the topic of civil rights and social justice. This year’s winners were all from Mary Ellen Middle School and George Mason High School. (Photo: Edwin Henderson)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments