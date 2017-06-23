Fundraiser for Law Enforcement Officers

Join the General Education Fund for the Honor Roll on Sunday, June 25th, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. to be held in George Mason High School’s Auxiliary Gym. Guests can come to participate in Jiu Jitsu submission sparring, takedowns sparring and Catch Wrestling. Gift cards worth $175 to Mad Fox Brewery and Ireland’s Four Provinces will be given out to participants with the best skills on the mat. A limited supply of t-shirts for participants are also available on a first come, first serve basis. Attendees will have 3000 square feet of mat space in the high school’s gym that will be available for use.

General Education Fund is a 100 percent all Volunteer non-profit organization. The General Education Fund raises funds to train law enforcement officers (LEOs) in defensive tactics training like Gracie Survival Tactics (G.S.T).

The General Education Fund is holding an Honor Roll to raise funds to send one law enforcement officer to G.S.T. Training. Please donate to help raise funds to have LEOs that want the training but do not have the financial support to get the training.

