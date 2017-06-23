Kess Hair & Skincare Welcomed to F.C. With Ribbon Cutting

By Sally Cole

Kess Hair and Skincare was officially welcomed to the City of Falls Church by members of City Council and the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce on Friday, June 16. Now located at 106 E. Fairfax in Falls Church, Kess was known as Salon Rovina in its former location in Arlington.

Present at the ribbon cutting were members of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, elected officials from the City of Falls Church, and Kess Artistic Directors, and siblings, Rovina Nugara and Royston Cooray, and Kess marketing director Armelle Cooray.

