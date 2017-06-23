All-Met Selections for Local Schools

By Matt Delaney

The Washington Post released its 2017 Spring All-Met teams for schools in the D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area. From Falls Church and nearby schools, over 20 local athletes made the Post’s All-Met selections. Full details on this Spring’s All-Met teams can be found on the Post’s website. Here are the local athletes, ordered by distinction:

Player of the Year

J.E.B. Stuart High School senior and midfielder for the school’s girls soccer team, Anna Heilferty, took home the highest honor by being named girls soccer’s 2017 Player of the Year. Heilferty helped Stuart earn its first Conference title in 40 years and brought Stuart within one win from making the VHSL 5A State tournament. She also racked up over 30 goals throughout the 2017 season.

First Team

– Senior Amelia Ely – Softball – Marshall High School

– Junior Heather Holt – Girls Track & Field – Marshall High School

– Freshman Reilly Tran – Girls Tennis – Marshall High School

Second Team

– Senior Rebecca Crouch – Girls Soccer – George Mason High School

Honorable Mention

– Senior Jorge Borrayo Mendez – Boys Soccer – Falls Church High School

– Junior Vagner Marques Rodriguez – Boys Soccer – Falls Church High School

– Sophomore Kylie Clark – Girls Soccer – Falls Church High School

– Senior Olo Sembera Baracco – Boys Soccer – George Mason High School

– Junior Izzy Armstrong – Girls Soccer – George Mason High School

– Senior Sarah Lubnow – Girls Lacrosse – George Mason High School

– Junior Fiona Rickels – Girls Lacrosse – Marshall High School

– Senior Nubil Milani – Boys Soccer – Marshall High School

– Senior Margaret Lister – Girls Soccer – Marshall High School

– Junior Ava Bir – Girls Track & Field – Marshall High School

– Sophomore Ashley Fitz-Patrick – Marshall High School

– Senior Nathan Bass – Baseball – Stuart High School

– Senior Mariana Hershner – Girls Soccer – Stuart High School

– Senior Chloe Beverina – Girls Soccer – Stuart High School

– Senior Michael Kluesner – Boys Track & Field – Stuart High School

– Senior Erin Dobas – Girls Rowing – Stuart High School

– Junior Praskovia McGuigan – Girls Rowing – Stuart High School

