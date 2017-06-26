Book Review: Take It To The Grave, Part 1

By J. Roslyn

Zoe Carter tantalizes us with the first part of her six part thriller series. Sarah is living every woman’s alleged fantasy life with a gorgeous, wealthy husband, a healthy, beautiful baby boy, and a house in East Hampton, Long Island. Except it’s not. The growing stench of backstabbing neighbors, marital infidelity, a demanding, cruel mother-in-law, and eating disorders permeate Sarah’s life. Pushed by her mother-in-law to invite her family to her son’s christening, Sarah reluctantly contacts her estranged sister, Maisey, thereby adding buried dark family secrets to her already troubled life.

Carter knows how to write and how to keep her readers glued to the page. Indeed, Part 1 of Take it to the Grave is such an exhilarating, roller coaster of a ride, it’s hard to imagine a reader not grabbing the next installment in the series.

(In return for an honest review, I received an advance copy from the publisher via NetGalley.)

* Print Length: 64 pages

* Publisher: Harlequin Special Releases (June 1, 2017)

* Publication Date: June 15, 2017

* Sold by: Harlequin Digital Sales Corp

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments