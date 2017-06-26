Falls Church Schools Select Valerie Hardy as New Mary Ellen Henderson Principal

Falls Church City Public Schools announced today the recommendation of Valerie K. Hardy by the selection committee to be the new principal of Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School. Hardy, who will assume her role on July 10 if approved, is currently the assistant principal at Fairfax’s Daniels Run Elementary School and will replace departing principal Ty Harris who announced his resignation in May.

In a press release Monday, new Falls Church Schools Superintendent Peter Noonan said “We are so excited to bring in such a qualified candidate who has the skills and background to support the excellence that happens daily at Mary Ellen Henderson. He continued “Mrs. Hardy is first among equals whose leadership potential is endless. We are so lucky to get her.”

According to the schools, Hardy has more 18 years education experience. She began her career as a middle school special education teacher in Charlottesville and served as a middle school counselor in the Wake County Public School System in Raleigh, North Carolina, before returning to her native Virginia. She has spent the majority of her career in Fairfax County Schools serving as a school counselor, director of student services, central office administrator and as assistant principal at Daniels Run Elementary.

“Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School is an innovative academic community focused on providing rigorous and relevant learning experiences for all students,” Hardy said in a statement. “I am thrilled to join such a wonderful and committed group of educators and excited to meet the students, parents, and members of the Falls Church City community.”

Hardy earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology and Special Education from James Madison University. She received her Master’s Degree in School Counseling from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and received her Educational Administrative Endorsement from the University of Virginia.

The committee’s recommendation goes before the School Board Tuesday night.

