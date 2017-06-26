Mindy Nasuti Joins Family Medicine in Falls Church Practice

By Sally Cole

Falls Church is getting another “country doctor” at Family Medicine in Falls Church. Dr. Mindy Nasuti is joining the practice owned and operated by local resident and community leader Dr. Gordon Theisz. The office serves patients of all ages, providing preventative medicine and wellness, treating illness and injury, along with minor surgical procedures.

Dr. Nasuti graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine in 2007 and trained at University of Wisconsin Family Medicine Residency. She was a primary care doctor in the Village of Sauk City, Wisconsin, so she should feel right at home in our own Village, the City of Falls Church. She and her husband Peter have one daughter, Claire.

Family Medicine in Falls Church is located at 124 A East Broad Street. For more information, visit www.fmifc.com.

