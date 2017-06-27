Crime Report: 2 Arrested for Panhandling on Wilson Blvd.

Two people were arrested for panhandling on Wilson Blvd. last Friday, according to the latest City of Falls Church crime report released Monday. In addition to panhandling, there were two arrests for public drunkenness and an assault and battery arrest.

In other crime, someone broke the window of a vehicle at IM Autohaus, a business sign was taken from Chi Wellness Retreat, bicycle parts were stolen from the Northgate Apartments parking lot, screens were cut out of windows on Offutt Drive and there were three hit and runs.

City of Falls Church Crime Report: June 19 – 25, 2017

Drunk in Public, 600 blk Hillwood Ave, June 19, 02:19 AM, a male, 36, of Woodbridge, was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Destruction of Property, 551 N Washington St (IM Autohaus), between 8 PM, June 19, and 10:45 AM June 20, a window was broken in a parked vehicle.

Hit and Run- 6793-C Wilson Blvd (Eden Center parking lot), June 20, between 11 AM and 10:39 PM, a vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 450 W Broad St #220 (Chi Wellness Retreat), between 8 PM Jun 19 and noon on June 20, a business sign was taken.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 450 N Washington St (Northgate Apts), between 8:15 PM June 21 and 8:15 AM June 22, parts were taken from a bicycle located in the parking lot.

Drunk in Public, 200 blk Grove Ave (West End Park), June 22, 4 PM, a male, 59, of no fixed address was arrested for being Drunk in Public.

Simple Assault – 900 Blk S Washington St, June 23, a male, 52, of Falls Church, was arrested on two counts of Assault and Batter.

Hit and Run- 200 blk Poplar Dr, June 23, between 1 and 3 PM, vehicle parked on street was hit by a passing vehicle, which failed to stop.

Panhandling, 6600 blk Wilson Blvd, June 23, a female, 54, of Falls Church, was arrested for Panhandling.

Panhandling, 6600 blk Wilson Blvd, June 23, a male, 21, of Falls Church, was arrested for Panhandling.

Destruction of Property, 1200 blk Offutt Dr, between June 17 and 21, the screens of two windows were cut.

Hit and Run- 6700 blk Wilson Blvd, June 24, between 2:30 and 3 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by a vehicle which left the scene.

OTHER ARRESTS

A male, 44, of Laurel, MD, was taken into custody June 21, on an outstanding warrant from Montgomery County, MD.

