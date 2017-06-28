German Discount Grocery Chain to Open Location in F.C.

Aldi, a German-based discount grocery chain moving aggressively in U.S. markets with plans for over 900 stores, has signed a lease to open a 19,000 square foot store in the Tower Square shopping center, 155 Hillwood Avenue in downtown Falls Church, according to a report by Rebecca Cooper in Tuesday’s Washington Business Journal. The store will fill a space currently occupied by the Halalco market.

The move follows the opening of an Aldi store in Alexandria earlier this year. In another development in the same area of the City, the News-Press has learned an announcement of a major retailer will be made today

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments