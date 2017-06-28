July 4 Fireworks Show in F.C. Set

A free Independence Day celebration in Falls Church will be held on Tuesday, July 4 on the grounds of George Mason High School at 7124 Leesburg Pike. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and seating will be on the Jack Gambill Athletic Fields and the Northern Virginia Graduate Center parking lot, with blankets and flat-based chairs allowed on the field. Food vendor trucks and live music by the Darby Brothers will be provided. Fireworks are scheduled to start at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to park free at the 2,000-space West Falls Church Metro Station parking garage, accessible from Haycock Road. George Mason High School and Mary Ellen Henderson parking lots are restricted to event personnel and visitors with handicap placards. Nearby shopping center parking is for patrons of the center businesses only and towing may be enforced.

Parking will be restricted within City limits near the high school so that emergency vehicles can use residential streets. From 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on July 4, the following streets will have parking restricted to one side of the street only: Grove Ave., Birch St., Spruce St., Offut Dr., and Falls Ave. Handicapped parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the school campus “Senior Parking Lot” off Haycock Road.

