Kaboom! Target, Aldi Announce Moves to Falls Church in Past 2 Days

Two major chain retailers have announced plans in the last two days to move to within blocks of each other in downtown City of Falls Church. Today, Target formally announced plans to open a 26,000-square foot, small-format store on the now vacant ground floor of the new Lincoln at Tinner Hill mixed-use development project on S. Washington, projected to open next March. It was also reported yesterday that just up the street at the Tower Square Shopping Center, the German-based discount grocery chain Aldi has signed a lease for a 19,000-square foot store, replacing the Halalco supermarket and other stores there now.

The news comes as a major boost to potential new revenues to the City, and not a moment too soon as the prospect of paying for a new high school and renovations at City Hall and the library loom. City Hall’s economic development office, in addition to helping work out the details of the new additions, will be calculating how much the City can expect to gain in terms of new tax revenues to help pay for these needs.

City Councilman Phil Duncan, hailing the news, said that Target “will be a highly popular addition to the City’s commercial mix, a national retailer that’s within strolling distance of thousands of City residents as well as our neighbors in nearby county neighborhoods. The Target-Aldi announcements come at a really great time that helps us make the case to citizens that we are not relying on the residential tax alone to pay for a new high school, City Hall and library improvements.”

As for Target, in a press statement issued today, the new location “will be the company’s fifth small-location store in the greater Washington, D.C. area, joining the Rosslyn, College Park, Bethesda and Ballston (projected to open in 2021) locations. Larger Target stores are already functioning at Seven Corners and the Mosaic District on either side of the new Falls Church location. The new store will fill the vacuum left at the Lincoln at Tinner Hill when The Fresh Market, originally inked to move in there, back out of their deal.

“Target is focused on expanding small-format stores in dense urban and suburban neighborhoods, as well as on college campuses,” the corporate statement noted. “With small-format stores, Target provides assortments tailored to meet the needs of local customers, a quick-trip shopping experience with a curated assortment mix, including a grocery selection with a focus on wellness offerings, including fresh produce, grab-and-go items, snacks and meal solutions.”

The store is coming into a neighborhood already dominated since its opening a year by a new Harris-Teeter 24-hour supermarket and to be shared soon with Aldi, a smaller grocery option coming in that is part of a 900-store expansion of the German company into the U.S. and the 14th location in Northern Virginia.

As for Target, there are already 36 small format stores open around the U.S. and 130 slated to be opened by the end of 2019. In addition to groceries, the store here promises to offer home decor and accessories, beauty, health and personal care products, apparel and accessories for men, women and children, electronic and entertainment items, a selection of toys and sporting goods and a CVS pharmacy and order pickup, as well as Target’s own pickup service, offering convenience and security of buying online and picking up at the store, usually within one hour of the ordering.

Duncan touted the Target announcement as enhancing the “SoBro” (South of Broad) section of the Little City, adjacent to Pizzeria Orso, the Happy Tart and Elevation Burger.” It also, he said, casts the new Pearson Square Apartments “in a more positive light,” given that the project’s conversion from condos to rental apartments disappointed City residents a half dozen years ago. But by replacing “scruffy old warehouses and old auto uses,” and in conjunction with the Lincoln at Tinner Hill and other new developments, including new ones that will want to be next to the Target once it opens, “we are creating a vibe on S. Washington that will continue to bring proper amenities to that neighborhood, among other things bringing more people into contact with the City’s rich civil rights history symbolized by the Tinner Hill arch located there now.”

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments