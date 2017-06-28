Library Introduces New Catalog System

The Mary Riley Styles Public Library in F.C. launched a new integrated library system last week which offers several new catalog features for library patrons. The new catalog, powered by Biblionix, can be accessed directly at www.fallschurchva.gov/catalog or by using the search box on the library’s homepage.

Along with the new catalog, new features for library patrons include SMS text notifications for due date reminders and hold pickups, SMS renewal, texting with library staff during business hours, emailed checkout receipts and more.

