Belvedere Students Discuss Books over Podcast

Live on the airwaves were three fifth grade students from Belvedere Elementary School in Falls Church, who made an appearance on an episode of the Book Club for Kids podcast that is geared toward middle grade readers. The students (from left to right) Diego Chavez, Callie Petit and Valeria Vargas-Perez discussed Lindsey Eager’s novel Hour of Bees on the podcast, where the talked about how the book addresses the droughts that occur in the southwestern U.S., a prickly grandfather and especially bees. (Photo: Kitty Felde)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments