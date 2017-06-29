Champion Trees Bike Ride Taking Place July 1

Enjoy some of Arlington’s trees on this leisurely ride over mostly level, paved pathways, while stopping at points of natural and environmental interest along the way. The route will pass by county and state champion trees. Bring your own bike, water, snacks, and repair kit (just in case). Teens ages 12 and up are welcomed, but must be accompanied by an adult.

For information, call 703-228-1863 or e-mail Vincent Verwij at vverweij@arlingtonva.us. Meeting point is at Barcroft Community Center (2400 S Four Mile Run Dr., Arlington) No registration required. Ride will be cancelled in case of inclement weather.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments