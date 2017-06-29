Free Public Education Courses Offered in July

The following are free public education events offered by the Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) and Master Gardeners of Northern Virginia throughout the month of July. They are open to all, and posted at mgnv.org/events/mgnv-events/.

On Monday, July 10 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Barrett Branch Library (717 Queen St., Alexandria) a class titled “Mosquitoes and Ticks: Identification and Control” will be held. In this presentation, guests will learn the science of how to best control mosquitos and ticks and keep them away from you and your family. This includes how to identify the ticks and mosquitos prevalent in this area, their life cycle, how they reproduce and where they go in the winter. The presentation will focus on more sustainable options for you and your yard. Advance registration at mgnv.org. Questions can be answered at 703-228-6414 or by e-mail at mgarlalex@gmail.com.

On Tuesday, July 11 from 11 a.m. – noon at the Simpson Park Demonstration Gardens (420 E. Monroe St., Alexandria) will be the “Simpson Gardens Stroll.” Guests can stop by and chat with the VCE Master Gardeners who maintain the Simpson Park Demonstration Gardens and see what is in bloom. Gardening questions will be answered, too. No registration necessary.

On Tuesday, July 18 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the Westover Library (1644 North McKinley Road, Suite 3, Arlington) will be a presentation titled “Gardening for Wildlife: Audubon at Home Wildlife Sanctuary Certification.” If you are looking for a way to make an environmental difference in your yard, church grounds or condo complex by creating a sanctuary for wildlife using native plants and other resources, this is event is geared toward you. The presentation reviews the whys and hows of supporting local wildlife in the area, and how you can obtain an Audubon at Home Wildlife Sanctuary Certification for your garden. Advance registration at mgnv.org. Questions can be answered at 703-228-6414 or by e-mail at mgarlalex@gmail.com.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments