Recap of Literary Council of Northern Virginia Event

Last Thursday, June 22, the Literacy Council of Northern Virginia (LCNV) held its Annual Recognition Event at the James Lee Community Center Theater (2855 Annandale Rd. Falls Church). Students, teachers, volunteers and community partners were recognized for their commitment to adult literacy in Northern Virginia. Students read essays based on the theme of “Learning Gives Me Power.” and community partnership awards were presented to Accenture, Crestwood Elementary School and the Paul M. Angell Family Foundation. LCNV’s Volunteers of the Year awards were presented to Liz Castillo, Alexandra Roncal and Valerie Sutter.

Over 200 attended the event, which included an inspiring keynote speech by Dr. Jorge Ribas, President and CEO of the Mid-Atlantic Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. At the conclusion of the event, the LCNV Board recognized Patricia Donnelly, who after 15 years of service is retiring as Executive Director, with the introduction of the Patricia M. Donnelly Merit Scholarship. This yearly scholarship will be awarded to a deserving beginning-level student to support and promote their continued education with LCNV.

