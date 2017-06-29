Shepherd’s Center Receives Upcoming Fundraiser

The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill (502 W. Broad St., Falls Church) is hosting a fundraiser for the Shepherd’s Center in order to raise funds that will assist the senior communities in McLean, Arlington and Falls Church on Wednesday, July 12 from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. 15 percent of all gross proceeds will be donated to the Shepherd’s Center by the day’s end.

The Shepherd’s Center is an all-volunteer interfaith group dedicated to assisting senior adults in Falls Church, McLean and Arlington maintain an independent and safe lifestyle by providing transportation to medical appointments and grocery stores.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments