Shepherd’s Center Receives Upcoming Fundraiser

June 29, 2017 3:20 PM0 comments
By FCNP.com

The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill (502 W. Broad St., Falls Church) is hosting a fundraiser for the Shepherd’s Center in order to raise funds that will assist the senior communities in McLean, Arlington and Falls Church on Wednesday, July 12 from 7 a.m. – 11 p.m. 15 percent of all gross proceeds will be donated to the Shepherd’s Center by the day’s end.

The Shepherd’s Center is an all-volunteer interfaith group dedicated to assisting senior adults in Falls Church, McLean and Arlington maintain an independent and safe lifestyle by providing transportation to medical appointments and grocery stores.

