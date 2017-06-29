VPIS Remembers Independence Day

This annual event hosted by the Village Preservation and Improvement Society of Falls Church allows attendees to focus on the meaning of Independence Day with a review of the issues of the times and the reading of the important documents that created the basis for the United States. It includes readings of the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights. The event is non-political and runs for roughly 70 minutes. All are welcome. The discussion will take place in the City Hall Chambers (300 Park Avenue, Falls Church) on Tuesday, July 4 and will begin at 12 p.m.

