Witness D.C. Fireworks Display from Arlington

Celebrate Independence Day at Arlington’s sixth annual July 4th Celebration at Long Bridge Park (475 Long Bridge Dr., Arlington). From 5 – 10 p.m., join in the patriotic spirit with a food truck rally, live music featuring Jeff From Accounting, sports and games for all ages and moon bounces (weather permitting), face painting and clear views of the Washington, D.C. fireworks display. Free shuttles from Pentagon City and Crystal City metro stations are offered. For more information, call 703-228-3329 or e-mail lbarragan@arlingtonva.us

