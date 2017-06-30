Mason Student Participates in Olympic Program

Rising senior Daniel SanGiovanni of George Mason High School started all of his matches at center back for the U17 Virginia State Soccer Team at the 2017 Region I Olympic Development Program Tournament. In addition to representing the Virginia State team, Daniel served as a volunteer assistant coach at DC Scores, an organization delivering free after-school soccer programs and summer camps to help low-income 3rd – 8th graders throughout the District of Columbia. In May of this year SanGiovanni received an award from the Cornell University Alumni Club for for his service and leadership in school and youth soccer programs.

