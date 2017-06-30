Stuart Graduate is Finalist at SkillsUSA Competition

Juan Pineda of Falls Church, Va., was recognized as a SkillsUSA National Finalist in the Customer Service Competition after he placed in the Top 10 at 9th place at the National SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Championships held in Louisville, Kentucky from June 19 – 23. Pineda also received a SkillsUSA SkillPoint award for the scores earned on customer service industry technical standards. Juan is a recent graduate of J.E.B. Stuart High School and was enrolled in the Education for Employment (EFE)/SkillsUSA Program. Pineda represented SkillsUSA Virginia as their customer service, gold-place state winner and competed against 37 state contestants at Nationals.

SkillsUSA is a national partnership of students, teachers and industry, working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA chapters help students who are preparing for careers in technical, skilled and service occupations excel. JEB Stuart High School’s Skills USA Chapter, is a co-curricular part of the total EFE learning experience and is a 100 percent member chapter which enables all students to be involved in a professional organization. For more information, visit SkillsUSA.org.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments