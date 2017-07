A fire ignited in a Falls Church residence’s garage around 6 a.m. this morning on 900 block of Lincoln Ave. The Falls Church Volunteer Fire Department along with Arlington County Fire Department and Fairfax Fire & Rescue responded to the fire soon after it materialized and were able to contain it to the garage. There were no reported injuries, though there is property damage. Fire investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments