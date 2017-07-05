3 Community Meetings in Falls Church This Month

Three upcoming meetings will give the City of Falls Church community a chance to learn more and provide input on the new Downtown Plaza, the high school campus project and proposed school bond referendum, and the Capital Bikeshare project, a statement from City Hall announced Wednesday.

The meetings are as follows:

1. The project manager for the Downtown Plaza will present updated designs at the monthly meeting of the Economic Development Authority on Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. in the Dogwood Room of City Hall, 300 Park Ave. This project is part of an EDA effort to energize the City’s downtown area. It is designed to increase pedestrian traffic, provide economic benefits for local businesses, and create a centrally located, versatile space for everyone to enjoy. The project is being funded by the EDA and is expected to be complete by summer 2018.

2. Falls Church city and school officials will hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, 300 Park Ave. about the high school campus project. City Council recently gave a preliminary approval to an ordinance authorizing a general obligation bond issuance for $120 million for a new high school and improvements to portion of the middle school.

3. City staff will hold several opportunities to learn more about the Capital Bikeshare program coming soon to the City, including at a booth at the Farmers Market on Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. – noon, and at a community meeting on Thursday, July 20, at 7 p.m. in City Hall, 300 Park Ave.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments