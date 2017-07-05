You are here: Home » Crime » Crime Report: A Stolen Lawnmower, Bike Trailer & 2 More Hit and Runs

July 5, 2017 12:05 PM0 comments

Someone stole a bike trailer from St. Joseph’s Preschool last Tuesday, a lawnmower was taken from a building on Lea Ct. and someone tampered with a vehicle on Gibson Pl., according to the Falls Church crime report released today.

In other crime, a 34-year-old Washington, D.C. man was nabbed for urinating in public, a 33-year-old Falls Church man was arrested for his third DUI offense, a person was assaulted at the Spectrum and there were another two hit and runs.

 

City of Falls Church Crime Report: June 26t – July 2, 2017

Driving Under the Influence, 300 blk E Annandale Rd, June 26, a male, 33, of Falls Church, was arrested for Driving Under the Influence, 3rd offense.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 203 N Spring St (St. Joseph’s Preschool), June 20, between 8 AM and 5 PM, a bike trailer was taken by an unknown suspect described as white, male juvenile, approximately 14-17 years of age, 5`10, slender wearing a black helmet, black glasses, gray shirt and black pants. He was riding a black bike with large wheels.

Smoking Violations, 6795 Wilson Blvd #50 (Hung Café), June 26, a male, 49, of Halethorpe, MD, was issued a summons for smoking in a restaurant.

Urinating in Public, 935 W Broad St (Taco Bell), June 27 at 00:48AM, a male, 34, of Washington, DC, was issued a summons for Urinating in Public.

Hit and Run, 100 blk Noland St, June 27, a parked vehicle was struck by a red 4 door sedan which failed to stop.

Larceny – Theft from Building, 100 blk Lea Ct, sometime during the past two weeks a lawnmower was taken from an unsecured shed.

Hit and Run, 201 N Washington St (Kaiser Garage), June 27, between 1:15 and 4:20 PM, a parked vehicle was struck by another vehicle which left the scene.

Driving Under the Influence, 500 blk N Oak St, June 28, 1:38 AM, a male, 21, of Great Falls, VA was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of alcohol.

Simple Assault, 444 W Broad St, (Spectrum), June 24, victim was assaulted during a private get-together. Victim secured a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.

Tampering with Auto, 1300 blk Gibson Pl, July 1, 00:15 AM, resident noticed an individual standing next to vehicle parked in driveway and saw interior lights come on. Officers searched area but did not locate suspect described as a man wearing a towel around his neck.

Smoking Violations, 6757 Wilson Blvd, #16 (Cafe Le Mirage), July 1, a male, 30, of Falls Church, was issued a summons for smoking in a restaurant.

OTHER ARRESTS

A male, 33, of Washington, DC, was arrested June 29 by an Arlington County Deputy Sheriff on an outstanding Falls Church capias for failure to comply. The underlying charge was Assault and Batter.

