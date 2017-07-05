F.C. Lauded for No Traffic Fatalities in 2016

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles in Richmond commended 21 cities and counties in the commonwealth with no crash deaths in 2016. Its statement noted that crashes killed 761 people in Virginia last year, but none in Falls Church and 20 other jurisdictions, Bristol City, Buena Vista City, Covington City, Craig County, Fluvanna County, Galax City, Greene County, Hopewell City, Lexington City, Manassas City, Manassas Park City, Martinsville City, Nelson County, Norton City, Poquoson City, Radford City, Rappahannock County, Salem City, Westmoreland County, and Williamsburg City.

“As traffic safety professionals, we have a duty and responsibility to do what we can to enhance the efforts to save lives on our commonwealth’s roads,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative, in a statement. “It is so heartening to see 21 Virginia cities and counties make the Toward Zero Deaths vision a reality in their area. Reducing or eliminating crash deaths is not luck. There is a lot of hard work that goes into it and we commend these jurisdictions for going the extra mile with outreach and enforcement efforts.”

