Planning Commission Leans to Modified CIP

Though no vote was taken at its work session Monday night, the Falls Church Planning Commission, five of seven members present, expressed a preponderance of support, as noted by chair Russ Wodiska, for a modified Capital Improvement Plan revised from the one adopted in April.

The modified version, which awaits formal votes from the Planning Commission and City Council later this month, puts off the Mary Riley Styles Library renovation from Fiscal Year 2019 to 2022 (the delay increasing its estimated cost from $8.7 to $10.7 million), renovations at the Thomas Jefferson Elementary until Fiscal Year 2025 and cuts and delays in other CIP programs, such as park acquisition and the Graves fields improvements.

In the context of funding $120 million for a new high school, pending a bond referendum approval in November, the modifications could limit a tax rate increase to four cents next spring, it was noted, assuming a $40 million sale of 10 acres City owned land at the school site for commercial development.

