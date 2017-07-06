Celebrate the Bluemont Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Join area residents on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. for the Bluemont Park (601 N. Manchester St., Arlington) ribbon cutting ceremony as Arlington County celebrate the completion of the Field Renovations and Trail Connection project at the park.

The project scope included full replacement of athletic field #3 and installation of a Safe Routes to School trail connector, a connection of the Four Mile Run Trail to N. Manchester St. and Ashlawn School. Project scope includes sod, new irrigation, site circulation, fencing, backstops, bleachers, site furnishings, signage, Americans with Disabilitues Act accessibility improvements and drainage.

For more information, visit parks.arlingtonva.us and search the term “Bluemont Park.” Prospective guests can also contact Laura Barragan at lbarragan@arlingtonva.us or call 703-228-3329.

