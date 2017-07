On his last day on the job as the Economic Development Director for the City of Falls Church, Rick Goff (center) was recognized with a commemorative plaque presented by Mayor David Tarter (left) and City Manager Wyatt Shields (right). Goff went out with a bang on news that Target and Aldi signed deals to move to downtown Falls Church last week. (Photo: News-Press)

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments