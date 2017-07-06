Letters to the Editor: Excited About Aldi But Don’t Overlook Halalco

Letters to the Editor: July 6 – 12, 2017

Excited About Aldi But Don’t Overlook Halalco

Editor,

I am delighted to know that we will soon have a new and interesting supermarket on the east side of Falls Church. Aldi sounds like a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

They are, however, replacing a unique mom-and-pop operation that has anchored Tower Square for years. Halalco is a south Asian-oriented grocery store that provides goods and services that won’t be easily replaced. They have a small cafe in the store and a butcher shop that provides real personal service.

Their fruits and vegetables, spices, and Indo-Pakistani specialities are not duplicated by any supermarket in the city.

Halalco still has a year on their lease, so they’re not going anywhere immediately.

I urge my neighbors to patronize them now and encourage them to find another location here in the city. Losing them would be a real shame.

Donald Camp

Falls Church

Falls Church Isn’t a Fresh Market City?

Editor,

Oh great.

We are not a “The Fresh Market” location, but we are a discount grocery, “Aldi,” and a “Target” market?

Nan Barrera

Falls Church

