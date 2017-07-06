Revisit the Skirmish at Arlington Mill

Come by Arlington Mill Community & Senior Center (909 S. Dinwiddie St., Arlington) on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m – 12 p.m.. for a presentation recognizing the 1861 Arlington Mill Skirmish. A Civil War video will be shown as well.

In 1861, a Confederate scouting party attacked Union troops along Columbia Pike, just a week after Virginia voted to leave the Union. This skirmish is widely considered the first military engagement of the Civil War and what ultimately established the state of Virginia as a primary battleground for the war.

For more information about the event, call 703-228-7456.

